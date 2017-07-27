Intel shares rise 3% after earnings beat estimates

Intel stock jumped 4 percent on Thursday after it reported better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter. The company will hold a telephone conference with financial analysts at 5 p.m. Eastern time.

EPS: Excluding certain items, EPS of 72 cents vs. 68 cents in earnings per share expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters.

Revenue: $14.76 billion, vs. $14.41 billion in revenue expected by analysts for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters.

The results come after Intel barely beat expectations on EPS and fell just below expectations on revenue in the first quarter.

While Intel's Client Computing Group brings in more revenue than any other business segment, the company has been shifting away from the personal computer market, as PC shipments continue to decline. In the past few quarters, Intel has faced a fresh wave of competition from AMD's Ryzen PC chips. Intel explored the markets for wearable devices and the maker community, but it recently closed itshealth wearables group and it has sought to kill off some Internet of Things products.

But in the second quarter the Client Computing Group made a strong showing with 12 percent revenue growth at $8.2 billion in revenue.

The Internet of Things Group, for its part, was up a hefty 26 percent year over year, at $720 million in revenue.

Intel's typically high-margin Data Center Group, which includes sales to public cloud infrastructure providers and also competes with AMD, is key – last year its revenue rose 8 percent year over year, compared with the Client Computing Group's 2 percent growth. This time around, the Data Center Group was up 9 percent at $4.4 billion.

Earlier this month the Data Center Group unveiled its next generation Xeon Scalable chips, codenamed Purley. "We believe that Intel's Data Center Group segment could deliver faster growth as Purley ramps," MKM Partners managing director Ruben Roy wrote in a note last week.

Meanwhile, the company has been talking up its opportunity in artificial intelligence, thanks to acquisitions of companies like Altera, Nervana, Mobileye and Movidius.

Altera is part of the newly formed Programmable Solutions Group, which had the worst performance of the quarter for Intel -- $440 million in revenue, which is down 5 percent year over year.

The top performer was Intel's Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, whose revenue of $874 million was up by 58 percent.

With respect to guidance, Intel says it's expecting 80 cents in earnings per share on $15.7 billion in revenue for the third quarter.

Intel stock is down 3.5 percent since the beginning of the year.

Earlier this month Hilliard Lyons initiated coverage of Intel, writing that "while we note competition is fierce and continues to increase, we believe Intel is in a strong position to outperform peers on a risk-adjusted basis over the coming five-year time frame."

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.