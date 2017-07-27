Watch President Donald Trump recognize first responders to Rep. Scalise shooting

[The stream is slated to start at 3 pm, ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise — who was critically wounded in a shooting at a baseball practice on June 14 — was discharged on Wednesday from a Washington hospital.

President Trump on Thursday afternoon will recognize first responders to Scalise.

The 51-year-old House majority whip was among five people wounded after the gunman opened fire at a congressional baseball practice. The gunman was shot by police and later died.

Two U.S. Capitol Police officers – who House Speaker Paul Ryan identified as Crystal Griner and David Bailey – were wounded in the attack.

Read more:

Wounded GOP Rep. Steve Scalise's condition improves to fair

Critically wounded GOP Rep. Steve Scalise undergoes more surgery

Scalise discharged from hospital, beginning rehabilitation