    Watch President Donald Trump recognize first responders to Rep. Scalise shooting

    House Majority Whip Steve Scalise — who was critically wounded in a shooting at a baseball practice on June 14 — was discharged on Wednesday from a Washington hospital.

    President Trump on Thursday afternoon will recognize first responders to Scalise.

    The 51-year-old House majority whip was among five people wounded after the gunman opened fire at a congressional baseball practice. The gunman was shot by police and later died.

    Two U.S. Capitol Police officers – who House Speaker Paul Ryan identified as Crystal Griner and David Bailey – were wounded in the attack.

