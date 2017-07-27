Now that's the Martin Shkreli we're used to!

Notorious "Pharma bro" Shkreli pointedly smirked, pulled faces and looked askance at at a prosecutor's damning characterization of him as she gave her closing argument Thursday at Shkreli's securities fraud trial.

Shkreli's facial reactions became more animated as assistant U.S. attorney Alixandra Smith's closing statement in Brooklyn, New York, federal court continued well past the three-and-a-half hour maximum she had suggested on Wednesday.

Shkreli's high-powered lawyers, Benjamin Brafman and Marc Agnifilo, appeared to be doing their best to ignore the antics of their client, which were clearly visible to jurors sitting in a box directly facing Shkreli and Smith.

Smith's closing argument lasted more than four-and-a-half hours.

"I know this was a long presentation," Smith told jurors at the end of it. "This was a long trial."

Smith painstakingly detailed testimony given by witnesses and other evidence since late June, which she said more than supported each of the eight criminal counts against Shkreli.