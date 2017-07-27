Trending up: Gucci captures millennial to help Kering unveil more eye-catching results

The revamp of classic high-end fashion brands including Gucci has helped French parent Kering deliver a stellar set of results for the first half of the year, with scion Francois-Henri Pinault telling CNBC that the company's success is not as fickle as fashion itself.

"What we did is that we transformed this business model," said the chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of Kering, speaking to CNBC on Thursday from the company's Parisian headquarters, explaining that the brands' couture offerings now have continuity from one season to the next.

"What you bought at Gucci early 2016 you can still wear it, you are still in the same creative environment…the volatility that we used to have on that category is not there anymore, that's very important," he added.

Kering has been handsomely rewarded in recent financial reporting quarters for taking a risk in on appointing individualistic, edgy and in some cases lesser-known talent as creative directors at some of its iconic brands - most notably Alessandro Michele at Gucci, Demna Gvasalia at Balenciaga and Anthony Vaccarello at Yves Saint Laurent.

Gucci delivered a 43.4 percent jump in comparable revenue for the first half of 2017, with Yves Saint Laurent and Balenciaga tracking close behind on 28.5 percent.