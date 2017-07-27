Wall Street is on track to add to record highs on the busiest day of earnings season

The so-called "skinny repeal" of Obamacare being considered this week in the GOP-controlled Senate may leave 16 million more Americans uninsured over a decade, according to a CBO estimate requested by two key Senate Democrats. (CNBC)



* With only 45 GOP votes, Senate rejects straight repeal of Obamacare (NBC News)

Newly named White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci is calling the "leak" of his financial disclosure form a "felony," saying he would be contacting the FBI and Justice Department about the matter. The Tweet was removed last night. (CNBC)

Chinese technology firm Foxconn will invest $10 billion to create a state of the art manufacturing facility in Wisconsin. At the White House Wednesday, Foxconn's chairman said the deal will create 3,000 jobs. "American jobs; that's what we want," President Trump said. (CNBC)

AstraZeneca (AZN) was plunging about 15 percent in the premarket after an experimental treatment for advanced lung cancer failed to help patients as much as expected in a trial. (NY Times)

Samsung Electronics delivered its biggest-ever quarter of profits, shrugging off last year's global recall of its Galaxy Note 7 by leaning on its dominance as a supplier of electronics components. Results position the company to top Apple in quarterly profits. (WSJ)

Amazon (AMZN) has started a secret team, dubbed 1492, dedicated to opportunities in health care, including electronic medical records and telemedicine. The 1492 reference appears to be a reference to the year Columbus first landed in the Americas. (CNBC)



* Amazon launches first Prime Now services in Southeast Asia (CNBC)

New York City co-working space startup WeWork has raised $500 million to set up shop in China. Japanese conglomerate SoftBank and Chinese private equity firm Hony Capital led the investment. (CNBC)

HP Incorporated (HPQ) announced the Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) CEO Meg Whitman has stepped down from the computer and printer maker's board of directors. Whitman had been chair of HP since the companies split in late 2015. (CNBC)

Billionaire Howard Marks, one of the most respected value investors out there, starkly warned investors to avoid high-flying digital currencies. In a note to clients, he called them "unfounded fad (or perhaps even a pyramid scheme)." (CNBC)



* SEC moves closer to taming 'Wild West' of digital currencies (CNBC)