Why Elon Musk encourages his employees to tell him exactly what he's doing wrong

Similarly, hedge fund entrepreneur Ray Dalio famouslyshare a disapproving email he got from a junior employee with the entire company. Dalio also went on to share the text of the email (included below) via a TED Talk.

Ray - you deserve a "D-" for your performance today in the meeting ... you did not prepare at all because there is no way you could have and been that disorganized. In the future, I/we would ask you to take some time and prepare and maybe even I should come up and start talking to you to get you warmed up or something but we can't let this happen again. If you in any way think my view is wrong, please ask the others or we can talk about it.

"I don't know about you, but I don't think I'd send that e-mail to the billionaire founder of my company," says Grant to CNBC. "Ray's response a striking though: He writes back and says, 'I'm sorry I let you down,' and then he copies the management committee of Bridgewater and asked them to investigate his history to see if this is a pattern so that he can learn from it."

Dalio's willingness to hear criticism paves the way for others within the company to do so too.

"We know that that kind of leader response can have two effects," explains Grant. "One is that every other boss in the organization sees that happen and starts to think, 'You know I need to be a little more open to being criticized than I was before. If Ray's going to do it, we should all do it.' And two, it's a clear signal to everybody at Bridgewater that voice is valued and that if you speak up — even to criticize people at the very top — you're going to be heard and your opinion is going to be taken seriously."

Grant commends Dalio's willingness to be vulnerable.

"That's such a powerful way to create a culture where voice is not something to be feared and it's not an exercise in futility."