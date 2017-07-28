8 promising industries for workers without a college degree

Today, a lot of good jobs require a college degree, which is a big ask for a lot of people at a time when one year of college costs an average of $9,650 at a public university and a whopping $24,930 at a private university.

For those who can't afford that time or money, starting a promising career may seem impossible. As The Wall Street Journal reports, "By 2015, the share of all good jobs that went to non-college graduates fell to 45 percent from 60 percent in 1991—leaving 45 million workers in low-paying, sometimes part-time roles that don't offer a path to the middle class."

But according to a new report by the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce, there are well-compensated jobs available for those with a high school degree, some college experience or an associate's degree — about 30 million of them, to be exact.

The research team at Georgetown University defines a good job as one that pays an average of $55,000 per year, with a minimum of $35,000. Many of them are concentrated in a few specific industries.

Here are eight fields that, between 1991 and 2015, added a significant number of good jobs that don't require a college education to the economy at an increasing rate: