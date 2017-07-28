Anthony Scaramucci 8 months ago: ‘Words really do matter'

Perhaps President Donald Trump's new White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci should listen to a bit of his own advice on how to communicate effectively.

In November, Scaramucci, then running the hedge fund company he founded, SkyBridge Capital, appeared on knowledge forum Big Think where he espoused his best advice on the subject.

"I find that words really do matter," explains Scaramucci to the camera.

"Particularly in our society today where we're getting a lot of our information electronically transferred I think words do matter. And I also think that for whatever reason, due to political correctness there's a heightened sensitivity to words," Scaramucci says in the video.

The advice has resurfaced a day after a New Yorker reporter, Ryan Lizza, published a piece detailing the gratuitous, obscenity-laden phone call he got from the new White House communications director Wednesday night.

"I'm not Steve Bannon, I'm not trying to suck my own c---," says Scaramucci to Lizza, whom he called trying to find out who leaked information to the reporter. "I'm not trying to build my own brand off the f---ing strength of the president. I'm here to serve the country."

The point of the Big Think video was to give communication advice to leaders, like using "we" instead of "me" when talking to your employees.

"When you're managing a company you have to speak in the right way because if I say 'me' and 'my' and 'I,' I'm going to lose people around me," Scaramucci says. "[Y]ou should really think about it, if you're running a company when the word 'team' is in your head, it's together everyone achieves more," he explains.

However, Scaramucci's communication skills are questionable, even in the Big Think video — the financier goes on to say how words have changed, using now-unacceptable terms to describe Asian Americans and African Americans as examples.