Ferrari driver wrecks $288,000 supercar just an hour after he bought it

A driver in the United Kingdom has destroyed his £220,000 ($288,000) supercar in an accident after owning it for just one hour.

Police in South Yorkshire said the driver was able to walk away with just cuts and bruises after the Ferrari 430 "went airborne and burst into flames" in South Yorkshire on Thursday.

In a statement on Facebook police added: "Officers asked the driver what sort of car he 'had' to which he replied 'It was a Ferrari'."

"Detecting a sense of damaged pride he then said 'I've only just got it, picked it up an hour ago'."