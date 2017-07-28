    ×

    Ferrari driver wrecks $288,000 supercar just an hour after he bought it

    • Owner had possession of car for just one hour
    • Car one of only 499 ever built
    • Police believe excess speed not a factor
    Credit: South Yorkshire Police

    A driver in the United Kingdom has destroyed his £220,000 ($288,000) supercar in an accident after owning it for just one hour.

    Police in South Yorkshire said the driver was able to walk away with just cuts and bruises after the Ferrari 430 "went airborne and burst into flames" in South Yorkshire on Thursday.

    In a statement on Facebook police added: "Officers asked the driver what sort of car he 'had' to which he replied 'It was a Ferrari'."

    "Detecting a sense of damaged pride he then said 'I've only just got it, picked it up an hour ago'."

    Credit: South Yorkshire Police

    South Yorkshire Police said when officers arrived, firefighters were already dousing the car which was 50 meters off the main M1 freeway.

    The Ferrari 430 Scuderia can reach 60 miles per hour in 3.3 seconds and has a reported top speed of 198 miles per hour.

    But in an update Friday, police said they "do not believe excess speed was a contributory factor in this collision."

    The car was one of only 499 ever sold with a list price of £220,000.

