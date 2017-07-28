Americans 'ought to be disgusted' after Scaramucci's vulgar tirade, says House Dem Whip Hoyer

Americans "ought to be disgusted" by the airing of White House dirty laundry, House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer told CNBC on Friday.

"The American people I'm sure are extraordinarily disappointed with Washington as they well ought to be and I would hope disgusted with ... what's going on in the White House," Hoyer said on "Squawk Box."

Hoyer also called on President Donald Trump to stop tweeting and start thinking. "He's our president. He ought to start acting like a president," he said.

The Maryland Democrat spoke after new White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci unleashed a profanity-filled tirade against White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and White House chief strategist Steve Bannon in an interview with the New Yorker.

"I'll get to the person who leaked that to you," Scaramucci told The New Yorker reporter. "Reince Priebus — if you want to leak something — he'll be asked to resign very shortly."

On Bannon, Scaramucci told the New Yorker: "I'm not Steve Bannon, I'm not trying to suck my own c---."

The latest leak came late Wednesday when Politico reported findings from the former hedge fund star's disclosure, noting the 53-year-old had earned $4.9 million from his ownership stake in SkyBridge Capital and more than $5 million in salary between January 2016 and the end of June this year.

In a tweet late Wednesday, Scaramucci wrote, "In light of the leak of my financial disclosure info which is a felony. I will be contacting @FBI and the @TheJusticeDept #swamp @Reince45."

Since Priebus was tagged in the tweet, the media made the assumption the chief of staff was the leaker because "journalists know who the leakers are," Scaramucci told CNN on Thursday.

On the policy front, Hoyer said on CNBC Friday he hopes Republicans, unlike with health care, can move forward with tax reform on a bipartisan basis. The Senate blocked the latest Republican attempt to repeal Obamacare in a dramatic floor vote early Friday morning.

"That's the only way real tax reform is going to be adopted. It's the only way real tax reform is going to be permanent, and bring stability to the market rather than stability," Hoyer said.