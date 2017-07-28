Redfin shares surge more than 30% in $138.5 million real estate tech IPO

The stock was listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol "RDFN." The 9.23 million share offering priced at $15 a share, above the expected price range of $12 to $14 apiece.

Redfin specializes in buying and selling homes and uses a mobile app to do tasks like schedule home tours and suggest listings.

In its prospectus, Redfin differentiates itself from other tech companies that use only the internet and mobile apps to connect consumers with businesses. It also has a tool to estimate home values similar to Zillow's "Zestimate." Redfin tracks home sales, prices, inventory, buyer demand and luxury transactions among other metrics in monthly reports.

Revenue in 2016 jumped 43 percent to $267.2 million from $187.3 million a year earlier. The company's net loss narrowed to $22.5 million from $30.2 million. Redfin calls itself a "technology-powered real estate broker."

Technology investors like Madrona Ventures, Greylock Partners, Draper Fisher Jurvetson and T. Rowe Price backed Redfin, which was created in 2004. Goldman Sachs led the IPO.