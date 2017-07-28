Trump calls for a Senate rules change, but it would not have saved Obamacare repeal

President Donald Trump on Friday pushed the Senate to change its rules — even though the sweeping revision he proposed would not have saved Republicans' latestdoomed Obamacare repealeffort.

After the early Friday vote, Trump in a tweet called on the chamber to change procedures and require only a 51-vote majority on legislation — getting rid of the filibuster for bills. He contended that the Senate should do so "if Republicans are going to pass great future legislation in the Senate."

"Even though parts of healthcare could pass at 51, some really good things need 60. So many great future bills & budgets need 60 vote," Trump said in a subsequent tweet.

The president has called for the Senate to get rid of the legislative filibuster multiple times before, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has expressed no interest in the change.

The Senate aimed to pass its "skinny" Obamacare repeal bill through the budget reconciliation process, meaning the measure only needed a 51-vote majority. Three of the 52 Republican senators defected in a dramatic floor vote on a procedural measure for the plan, sinking it by a 49-51 vote.

At least three separate proposals to approve some form of repealing or replacing the Affordable Care Act failed to get the support of 50 Republican senators.

Trump, who never held elected office before winning the presidency, has repeatedly expressed frustration with the pace of policy.

Other key measures like government spending bills will require Senate Republicans to win over at least eight Democrats to reach 60 votes.