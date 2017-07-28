10 life-hacking books that will power your way to more creativity

When we think about creative types, our attention often turns to the end result. We focus on how the "creation" changed an industry, disrupted a marketplace, or shaped how we do things.

But with all eyes on the prize, we end up overlooking one important factor: the thought process that got them there. We all know why we need to tap into our creative sides, but we don't always know how to do it.

Maximizing your own personal productivity can help. You look for those life hacks that allow you to get your creative juices flowing — or at least clear the way to a deeper self-awareness of how you get things done throughout the day so that you have more time for creative thought. In other words, working smarter, not harder, as clichéd as that may sound.

As someone who's recently published my own book of life hacks for breaking bad habits and increasing motivation — "The Entrepreneurs Book of Actions: Essential Daily Exercises and Habits for Becoming Wealthier, Smarter, and More Successful" — I love to read about new ways to jump-start our innovative sides. The following books are also great resources if you want to start hacking your life and tapping into your creative self: