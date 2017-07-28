VISIT CNBC.COM

10 work-from-home companies that offer unlimited paid time off

Many job seekers narrow their target employers by assessing the perks and benefits a company has to offer.

Unlimited paid time off may appeal to many workers, but reports show that a lot of employees don't actually take advantage of this benefit, as 206 million vacation days were forfeited by Americans in 2016.

Job resource site Remote.co has compiled a list of the top companies hiring now who not only offer remote work, but also a "mandatory minimum" on used vacation days.

If you're hoping to build a career that allows you to play just as hard as you work, then check out Remote.co's list below to see which of these companies might be a fit for you.

10. Affiliate Marketing Lead at Elite SEM

Other benefits offered: Flexible work schedules, four months of paid maternity leave and educational stipends.

9. Data Engineer at Impact Health

Other benefits offered: Beachfront office in Playa Del Rey, California, and an urban loft in Pasadena, California for employees who want to work in the office.

8. Email Marketing Strategist at Email Aptitude

Other benefits offered: "Baby bucks" for new parents, commute/toll reimbursement, company trips and other more traditional benefits like a 401(k) with company match, health and dental insurance.

7. Frontend Mentor at Bloc

Other benefits offered: Stock options.

6. Paid Search Manager at MWI

Other benefits offered: In its Remote.co description, MWI says, "Good pay, unlimited vacation, no set work hours, work from home or anywhere in the world, full payment of premiums for health benefits – these are givens."

5. Backend Java Developer at Bonfire

Other benefits offered: Apple devices and a competitive compensation package.

4. Project Manager at GitHub

Other benefits offered: According to Remote.co, GitHub has remote employees in 18 different countries and says they are "committed to keeping Hubbers healthy, motivated, focused and creative."

3. Financial Manager at Teaching.com

Other benefits offered: Remote office stipend and hardware assistance, flexible hours, and an annual conference allowance for professional development.

2. Digital Marketing Specialist at Articulate

Other benefits offered: According to Remote.co, Articulate "focuses on encouraging employees to develop autonomy, mastery and purpose in their work."

1. Project, Business Manager at Apsis Labs

Other benefits offered: Unlimited parental leave (with a one-month minimum), a paid annual social retreat that includes employees' partners and families and a co-working space reimbursement for remote workers of up to $300 per month.

