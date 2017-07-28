10 work-from-home companies that offer unlimited paid time off

If you're hoping to build a career that allows you to play just as hard as you work, then check out Remote.co's list below to see which of these companies might be a fit for you.
10. Affiliate Marketing Lead at Elite SEM
Other benefits offered: Flexible work schedules, four months of paid maternity leave and educational stipends.
9. Data Engineer at Impact Health
Other benefits offered: Beachfront office in Playa Del Rey, California, and an urban loft in Pasadena, California for employees who want to work in the office.
8. Email Marketing Strategist at Email Aptitude
Other benefits offered: "Baby bucks" for new parents, commute/toll reimbursement, company trips and other more traditional benefits like a 401(k) with company match, health and dental insurance.
7. Frontend Mentor at Bloc
Other benefits offered: Stock options.
6. Paid Search Manager at MWI
Other benefits offered: In its Remote.co description, MWI says, "Good pay, unlimited vacation, no set work hours, work from home or anywhere in the world, full payment of premiums for health benefits – these are givens."