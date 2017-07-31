Raising funds from investors can be the most challenging part of any entrepreneur's job.

The dollar figure of investments by VC's globally declined 23 percent in 2016, compared to 2015, according to a report put out by MoneyTree Report with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and CB Insights. Trying to stand out can be hard when the stakes are high.

So, how can you ensure you're doing the right things to secure the lifeblood of your venture?

CNBC asked 10 entrepreneurs, who've raised funding for their startup, just how they did it.