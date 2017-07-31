Eddie Huang: Most successful people would do their job for free

We may tend to assume that the most talented people in the world are also the highest-paid. But Eddie Huang says that truly successful people would probably work for free.

"If you meet anyone who's good at what they do," Huang told CNBC Make It at OZY Fest, "they're extremely passionate, they're crazy O.C.D. detailed about it, and they would probably do it for free. They would probably do it even if it wasn't their job."

On the other hand, says Huang, "The people that are bad at something are the ones that do it because it's their job."