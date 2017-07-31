The No. 1 piece of advice two millennial CEOs have for 20-something job seekers

Millennials are now the largest generation in the American workforce, but many of them are still struggling to find that dream job.

As the CEOs of diversity recruitment platform Jopwell, Porter Braswell and Ryan Williams have made it their mission to help job seekers find the company that best fits their needs and employs their skills. While the young CEOs recognize the stiff competition of today's economy, they agree that there is one key thing millennials can do more of to help them stand out from the crowd.

"The biggest thing a person can do is be proactive when it comes to owning their career," Braswell tells CNBC Make It.