There are two approaches to improving yourself:

1. The self-improvement junkie

Self-improvement junkies feel like they need to jump on every new seminar, read all the latest books, listen to all the podcasts, lift all the weight, hire all the life coaches, open all their chakras, and talk about all their childhood traumas — both real and imagined — incessantly.

For the self-improvement junkie, the purpose of self-improvement is not the improvement itself, rather it's motivated by a subtle form of FOMO (fear of missing out). The junkie has this constant gnawing feeling that there's still some magic tip or technique or piece of information out there that will create their next big breakthrough (again, both real or imagined).

Self-improvement for the junkies becomes a kind of glorified hobby. It's what they spend all of their money on. It's what they do with their vacations. It's where they meet their friends and network.

For most people, this isn't necessarily that bad of a thing. You could certainly spend your time and money on worse things (oh, hello meth and cocaine, didn't see you there).

2. The self-improvement tourists

Other people only come to self-help when s*** has really hit the fan. They just got slapped in the face with a divorce or someone close to them just died and now they're depressed or they just remembered they had $135,000 in credit card debt that they somehow forgot to pay off for the last 11 years.

For self-help tourists, self-help material is like going to the doctor. You don't just show up to the hospital on a random Tuesday saying, "Hey Doc, tell me what's wrong with me." That would be insane.

No, you only go to the hospital when something is already wrong and you're in a lot of serious pain.

These people use self-help material to fix whatever is bothering them, to get them back on their feet, and then they're off into the world again.

I would argue that self-help tourists are using self-improvement advice in a healthy manner and that self-help junkies are (often, but not always) using it in an unhealthy manner. Remember, the paradoxical point of all self-improvement is to reach a point where you no longer feel you need to improve yourself. Therefore, the constant indulgence in self-improvement material just continues to feed that feeling of inadequacy.

Many people come to self-help material because they feel like something is wrong with them or the way they are. The problem is that anything that tells you how to improve your life is also implying that there is something inherently wrong with you the way you are.