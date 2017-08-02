NASA's job listing for a 'planetary protection officer' is straight out of 'Men in Black'

NASA is looking for someone to be Earth's "planetary protection officer."

The job title, with security clearance of "secret," is something straight out of 1997 sci-fi comedy classic "Men in Black." In fact, the current planetary protection officer, Catharine Conley, says that on her first day, she was issued a pair of "dark Ray-Ban sunglasses."

While it's unclear whether the new officer will be replacing Conley or joining her team, the job description is out of this world.

The officer's main responsibility is to ensure humans don't contaminate space, and in turn, that extraterrestrial contaminants and organisms, if they exist, don't contaminate Earth.