This startup is helping the NBA and USTA reach a more diverse talent pool

After monitoring the different types of jobs applied to on Jopwell, Braswell started to see a demand for more sports positions. Recognizing that a lot of the platform's users lived in major metropolitan areas, he and Williams reached out to the NBA and USTA, both headquartered in New York, to discuss how the startup could help the organizations reach a broader talent pool.

From there, Braswell says a natural partnership formed, which now includes the USTA, the NBA corporate office and 14 NBA teams who pay undisclosed subscription fee to access candidates on the company's platform.

"Jopwell, like the NBA, believes that diversity and inclusion are good for business, and that engaging with a diverse group of candidates — at various levels in their careers — is essential to our success and the growth of our game globally," NBA Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Oris Stuart said in a statement.

To date, the New York-based startup has worked with top companies like Facebook, Airbnb, Bloomberg and LinkedIn.

"If we can expose our communities to these type of opportunities that aren't often available, then we can get one step closer to an equal playing field," says Braswell.

