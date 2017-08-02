This startup is helping the NBA and USTA reach a more diverse talent pool

According to The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sports (TIDES), 81.7 percent of the National Basketball Association's players are people of color — but the organization still has a long way to go in diversifying those who hold corporate titles.
As of 2016, 30 percent of NBA head coaches were people of color, 13.3 percent of NBA general managers were people of color and 39.6 percent of professional positions in the NBA League Office were held by women.
To help close this gap, the NBA and the United States Tennis Association announced a partnership last month with diversity and recruitment platform Jopwell, whose mission is to help today's leading organizations connect with diverse talent.