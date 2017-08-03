11 things you need to give up if you want to be happy and successful

Stop waiting for happiness and success — you can start achieving them in the present by giving up these toxic things.

When we aim to become happy and have a successful outlook, we often focus on getting to the next station in life. Happiness is seemingly always "someday" in the near-distant future — like once we finally land that promotion or find the right partner.

I'm a huge proponent of setting new aspirational goals, but I also know the severe importance of having a positive outlook on life. Your inner-happiness needs to be harnessed in the present, so you can use the power of positive thinking to reach those new heights eventually.

When you solely focus on the future to be happy, you end up ignoring the toxic habits and attitudes that could be dragging it down in the present. It won't be a cakewalk, but it is possible to harness a successful and upbeat outlook now with some shifts to your mindsets and habits.

Without further ado, here are those things you need to give up to be happy and successful: