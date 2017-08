Your best selling points combined with their relevant keywords will appeal the most to you potential employer, Augustine says.

"On one hand, your resume must showcase what you can offer: your skills, experience and other abilities that will provide value to the employer, particularly for the role you're pursuing," she says.

But you also have to keep your potential employer in mind.

"If your resume doesn't include the necessary keywords to get past the initial screens, an employer will never even get to see your stellar qualifications," Augustine says.