Canndescent's Instagram page looks like that of a luxury lifestyle company. It features chic people doing yoga, painting, working out, surfing, partying and reading in the bathtub.

Canndescent is a cannabis company. It grows and sells weed.

Adrian Sedlin, a graduate of Harvard Business School and the founder and CEO of Canndescent, wants to make pot sophisticated.

"Call us the Courvoisier of cannabis or Hermès of cannabis. We're going after that high-end adult use," Sedlin says to Marcus Lemonis in CNBC's special episode of "The Profit," "Marijuana Millionaires," premiering Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 10 pm EST/PST.