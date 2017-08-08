A cafe in Australia is charging an 18% 'man tax'— here's what that would look like in the US

The Handsome Her cafe in Melbourne, Australia, turned heads last week when it announced its plan to charge customers an 18 percent "man tax" and offer priority seating for women.

Cafe owner Alex O'Brien is hoping to highlight the gender pay gap, she tells Broadsheet: "I do want people to think about it, because we've had this (pay discrepancy) for decades and decades and we're bringing it to the forefront of people's minds. I like that it is making men stop and question their privilege a little bit."

Since, on average, men earn 17.7 percent more than women in Australia, O'Brien has instituted the 18 percent tax.

The surcharge at the Handsome Her will occur one week per month and the extra money will be donated to female-focused charities. It's also voluntary, O'Brien tells 7NEWS: "If people aren't comfortable paying it — if men aren't going to pay it — we're not going to kick them out the door. It's just a good opportunity to do some good."