How to find a mentor to advance your career

Getting a good mentor might sound complicated, especially if you are still figuring out where you want to be or you are just starting out in your field.
Over time, mentorships have paved the way for young entrepreneurs to connect with seasoned professionals and become symbiotic, impactful relationships. For example, legendary Vogue editor Anna Wintour mentored designer Tory Burch and Warren Buffett mentored former Major League Baseball player Alex Rodriguez.
Soulaima Gourani, World Economic Forum expert and TED Talks mentor, tells CNBC Make It that establishing mentorships is the most efficient way to advance your career and personal growth.