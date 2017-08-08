Marie Kondo: How to organize your workspace to be happier and more productive

Marie Kondo is as perfectly put together as you would expect. Her hair falls just past her shoulders, curling gently at the ends. Her clothes are simple and elegant. Her makeup is flawless. Her voice is soothing.

She is the embodiment of the movement she started: Tidying as a way of life.

Kondo, now 32, has spent her life putting things in their proper places. She became infatuated with tidying when she was 5, she says. She would read lifestyle magazines and stay inside to organize school bookshelves during recess when her classmates were outside playing.