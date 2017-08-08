The best fonts to use on a resume, according to typographers and designers

In addition to the top five, here are a few others that received nods from our panel:
Franklin Gothic
Wenlock calls it clean and modern in appearance. "This typeface keeps your resume looking polished and professional, while still adding some personality," she says.
Verdana
"If you're going for the most classic and clean look, but don't want to risk looking the same as everyone else," Southerton says, "Verdana is your choice."
Cambria
"[It is] a highly readable serif typeface — this is a modern version of the often overused Times New Roman," Wenlock says. "It has a bit of charisma and is a little more 'friendly' compared to some other serif typefaces."
Corbel
Porchez, as mentioned, recommends Corbel as a more creative alternative to Calibri. He calls it "ultra legible" and a font that adds a "nice unique tone."
A final tip: Make sure to submit your resume as a PDF file whenever possible, so that you're sure the hiring manager sees your resume exactly as you do, no matter what program their computer may use to open the document. If you submit as a .doc or .docx, their word processor may alter your resume's design significantly.
Most importantly, be sure to choose a font you like for your resume, one that reflects your personality and style.
"Because fonts are a foundational nuance factor in a resume," Hanold says, "you can leverage the right font to your benefit."
