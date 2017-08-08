The best fonts to use on a resume, according to typographers and designers

When it comes to writing a resume, there a few rules everyone is familiar with — avoid typos, and don't lie. But many applicants skip over crucial opportunities to show attention to detail, like choosing the perfect font.

"Font choice is another way to present yourself to the recruiter and hiring manager," says Bryan Chaney, director of employer brand and talent attraction at Indeed.

And research shows that font influences how readers perceive a message. Jason Hanold, who has spent more than 25 years reviewing resumes in his career in talent acquisition, says he wishes people paid more careful attention to their resumes and the fonts they use.