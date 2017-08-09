9 companies hiring now that cover 100% of employee health insurance premiums

Since 2001, the number of employers on Fortune's "100 Best Companies to Work For" list who provide full health coverage to employees has dropped from 34 percent to just 9 percent in 2016.

But employee health benefits are just as important now as they ever have been: Approximately 155 million workers relied on their employer or a family member's employer to cover their health expenses last year.

To help ensure that job seekers looking for health benefits are targeting the right employers, job search platform Glassdoor compiled a list of companies hiring right now who cover 100 percent of employees' health insurance premiums. Many of those listed here cover even more.