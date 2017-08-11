You are not funny. I don't mean "you" in the generic sense, but literally you personally, because you're a businessperson. I, however, am funny. In fact, I'm so funny, I get paid for it. Not as well as you do for your businessing, but really well considering what I do is way less boring. I literally don't know how to use Excel, or even if people still use Excel, or if I'm misspelling Excel.
Statistically — which is the only way you people understand anything — it is highly probable that you used to have a sense of humor. Or even that you have a pretty good one when you're not doing businessy things. Recent Gallup data reveals that people laugh significantly more on weekends than on weekdays.
Further, this data suggests that as people get older, they stop smiling and laughing as frequently. This and other emerging research collected by Stanford Graduate School of Business professor Jennifer Aaker and lecturer Naomi Bagdonas, who co-teach a course on the subject, suggests that people fall off a "humor cliff" — both in laugh frequency and self-perceptions of funniness — around the time they enter the workforce.
This is a trend that Aaker and Bagdonas would like to see reversed, since humor is an effective and underleveraged tool for power, offering a competitive advantage against peers, higher retention rates of employees, innovative solutions and teams that are more resilient to stress.