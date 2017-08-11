NFL player who lives on $60,000 a year says this book changed his mindset about money

An alarming fifteen percent of NFL players end up declaring bankruptcy. Wide receiver Ryan Broyles, who was drafted by the Detroit Lions in 2012 and is currently a free agent, is making sure he won't fall into that category.

He and his wife have lived on about $60,000 a year throughout his career, he writes on The Players' Tribune: "I don't have cable. I use Apple TV and Netflix. My wife and I don't go out to eat a lot, and I make sure I pay off my credit cards every month."

The athlete wasn't always good with money. "As a college kid, I paid everything late. Cell phone bills. Electric bills. Car payments. I didn't know anything about credit, and I didn't really care."

It wasn't until Broyles got to the NFL when he realized how those habits had affected his credit score.