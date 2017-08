For Herjavec Group founder and CEO Robert Herjavec, his calendar is key.

He tries to plan his entire year in advance and then stick to it.

Herjavec tells Entrepreneur that when his kids were younger, he would meet with their school counselors at the beginning of the year and add every event he could to his schedule.

"Because of that, I never missed a swim meet. I never missed a school play. I never missed anything," he says.

He suggests that everyone use their calendars more rigorously.

"Set aside time to do a full calendar review six months or a year out to make sure you are on track with your yearly goals as well," he tells Fortune.