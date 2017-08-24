Billionaires Richard Branson and Bill Gates are both into it. So is legendary General Electric CEO Jack Welch. Elon Musk's brother Kimbal is too. Then there's the venture capital firm DJF, which invested in Tesla, SpaceX and Skype, and food and agriculture behemoth Cargill.

What's got such a diverse group of successful leaders excited? Meat — chicken, beef, duck— that is grown in labs. It's called "clean meat" and it does not require the slaughter of animals.

San Francisco Bay Area based start-up Memphis Meats announced a $17 million funding round Wednesday, and all of the aforementioned put money into the company.