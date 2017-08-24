The winner of the $758.7 million Powerball jackpot has quit her job

When you win the lottery, you suddenly have a lot to lose.

That's why financial experts have very clear instructions for what to do if you have the winning ticket: keep quiet, move slowly, be strategic.

But since claiming the $758.7 million Powerball jackpot at 1:30 p.m. EDT today, winner Mavis L. Wanczyk of Chicopee, Massachusetts, has ignored nearly all of that advice. When the 53-year-old realized she had the winning ticket, she immediately quit her job of 32 years in patient care at Mercy Medical Center.

"I've called them and told them I will not be coming back," she told reporters this morning.