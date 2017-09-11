Here’s how much you should have saved by 45

When it comes to saving for the future, Americans are lagging way behind.

The median amount of retirement savings for working-age families in the U.S., those ages 32 to 61, is just $5,000. About a third, or 35 percent, of all adults in the U.S. have only several hundred dollars in their savings accounts and 34 percent have zero, according to a 2016 GOBankingRates survey.

That's a lot less than you'll probably need. By age 45, experts recommend that you have the equivalent of four times your annual salary in the bank if you plan to retire at 67 and keep up a similar lifestyle, according to a recent report by financial services company Fidelity.

That's a step up from the amount you should have by 40 (three times your salary) and twice as much as you should have by 35 (twice your annual salary).