4 types of resumes that'll get your foot in the door

Gone are the days when recruiters only wanted to see a list of impressive skills from a potential hire. Now top companies, like those on the Best Places to Interview list, want candidates who are looking for a meaningful job. A resume that plays up culture and personality paints a fuller, more robust picture of you that invites engagement and bonding.
"Employers are not interested in 'vanilla' candidates and genuinely appreciate when applicants take the time to highlight the reasons they are a perfect fit for the position so they can more easily spot these individuals and move them to the next stage of screening," says Michele Moore, certified career coach at Ama La Vida. Because of that, "you should absolutely tailor your resume to suit the company, industry, location and other parameters of the role."
To craft this type of resume, research the company to understand what its values are, its mission statement and its value system. Use the key words and phrases you spot on a company's Glassdoor profile or About Us page to inform your approach. Then, don't hesitate to reveal in your resume the ways in which your values align with theirs.
"Think about the stories that lie behind your biggest career accomplishments. Get beyond the metrics and take a more holistic approach," says Majumdar. "Are there places where you can integrate some culture fit information?" Weave in details of your own volunteer work throughout your resume or in a section about your hobbies. Include a bullet or two in the professional summary section about your work with employee resource groups or social good initiatives. And remember, a cover letter is a perfect place to show culture fit, to demonstrate that you're just as interested in the company's vision as you are in the specific role.
Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.
Don't miss: NASA to teenage Hillary Clinton: 'Sorry, little girl, we don't accept women into the space program'
This article originally appeared on Glassdoor.