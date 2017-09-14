4 types of resumes that'll get your foot in the door

If you're looking to transition into a different industry, then a selective resume format will probably be the most effective to convey your skills and interests. A selective resume is exactly what it sounds like — one that selectively highlights the skills, experience, and education that pertain to the job you are applying for, not necessarily the job(s) that you've had.

Research job descriptions and resumes of those who are in the field. Align your keywords and phrases with the industry-specific buzzwords. Make it clear that what you have been doing is not what you want to do going forward.

In the section that outlines your professional experience, "only detail jobs or positions that are directly aligned with your target job," says Majumdar. "Everything else can be consolidated into bulleted sections (ex. Professional Experience 2008-2014)."

Recruiters at top companies are game to employ career transitioners if they have a compelling selection of experience and project their desires. Project your intentions by showing off the classes, certificates or any apprenticeships that you've done that have prepared you to step out of one industry and into another.

When in doubt, spell it out. "Next to your current job title, you can always put your aspiration," says Michelle Aikman, NCRW, Co-founder and Director of Adventure Learning of Cerno, suggesting that you add, "aspiring to be a manager" next to your current position or in your professional summary. "That's a quick way to communicate that this is where you are now and this is where you want to go. Just don't hand them a resume that says you want their job."