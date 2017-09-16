One of the hard lessons many small businesses are learning after the devastating impacts of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma is that a disaster plan is essential — even if you think you'll never need to use it.

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), almost 40 percent of small businesses never reopen their doors after a disaster. Recent data from a CNBC/SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey also shows that most small business owners don't spend too much time thinking about the environment as a critical factor.

Eight percent of business owners in the second quarter survey said the environment is the factor that most matters to them. The percentage goes down for business owners in the South Atlantic (5 percent) and West South Central (6 percent). Jobs and the economy, health care, terrorism, immigration and "other" ranked higher.

Meanwhile, business owners in the South Atlantic (64 percent) and West South Central (62 percent) said they expected revenue to increase in the next year, the highest level of sales confidence among owners in all U.S. regions.

Having a disaster plan in place might not prevent the worst-case scenario, but it could increase a company's odds of survival.

A little bit of work now can pay off down the road. Here are five things a small business may want to focus on.

1. Keep your company records in the cloud.