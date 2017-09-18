Yet he still proclaimed he was a rich man. "I am a rich man!" he declared to his wife with baffling confidence.

He knew he could throw up his hands and give up on ever building wealth again. But he didn't.

"I am a rich man — and rich men don't do that!"

Despite the big "zero" in his bank account, his mindset of wealth remained stronger than ever. He has since gone on to amass hundreds of millions of dollars through his "Rich Dad Poor Dad" curriculum.

Building massive wealth rarely happens unless you have a firm belief that you can do it.

This is the entire premise of books like "Think and Grow Rich" and "The Science of Getting Rich." Building massive wealth starts from the mindset that you can succeed in doing so; if you do not believe you can, you almost certainly won't.

Of course, simply believing you'll be rich won't make it so. But it's nearly impossible to build massive wealth without believing you can.

Said author James Allen, "As a man thinks, so he is." Bruce Lee echoed this sentiment: "What you habitually think largely determines what you ultimately become. One will never get any more than he thinks he can get."

When building wealth, you are likely to receive what you believe you will.

"No one is ready for a thing, until he believes he can acquire it. The state of mind must be BELIEF, not mere hope or wish." -Napoleon Hill

Great news — an inner belief that you will build massive wealth is something anyone can cultivate.

Developing this identity ("I am rich") might be extremely difficult for individuals who grew up with "scarcity" mindsets in literal poverty.