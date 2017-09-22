Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Mark Wahlberg share 5 pieces of advice for building success

Friends Mark Wahlberg and Sean "Diddy" Combs are on top this year.

Combs landed the number one spot on Forbes' list of the highest paid celebrities in 2017, grossing $130 million the past year, and Wahlberg won the top spot as the highest paid actor, grossing $68 million.

The pair is also working together to dominate in a different industry — bottled water. Combs and Wahlberg are co-owners of enhanced water brand, AQUAhydrate, which sells alkaline water with electrolytes and minerals. And they have big plans to disrupt the space, Combs tells CNBC's "Squawk Box."

"In this category we're number two," says Combs, "and we don't like being number two. We're going to use our marketing powers, things that other brands don't have, to really take this brand to number one."

AQUAhydrate, which raised $10 million in venture funding in 2011 from billionaire Ron Burkle's Yucaipa Companies, is just one of the many businesses each star is involved in.