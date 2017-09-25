David Mitroff, a marketing expert and founder of Piedmont Avenue Consulting, uses Amazon Prime for both business and personal use almost every day, "if not twice a day," he says.

And Mitroff doesn't like what he sees in the future of the small-business community as a result of his own growing reliance on the tech and retail giant's e-commerce offerings.

"I do worry more and more as I use it ... yet I still use it," Mitroff said. "I do worry that local stores will close or there will be no place to go touch things and see things in person. Sometimes I try to stop myself from ordering and go to the nearby store. However, it is so much more efficient as a small-business owner. When I need more printer paper or office snacks or anything ... It is scary that literally across the street or around the corner I can buy most of the things I need, however it is so easy to place the order and get back to work."

Mitroff is not alone, and business reliance on Amazon filters down through the ranks of small-business managers.

"Do I want to get on the road and ride bumper to bumper to get to the store for a few items, such as stationery and a couple of boxes of Lipton tea?" said Belinda Foster, director of marketing at PR firm AWJ Platinum. "I find myself opening up a browser on my tablet, and with a click of the wrist, I shop within a 10-minute time frame. ... I find that I have less stress throughout the day, thanks to shopping online. ... I see it as a stress buster."

Matt Ham, president and owner of Computer Repair Doctor, said his business spends roughly $11,000–$12,000 per month buying office supplies and parts through its Amazon Prime account.

How much do small-business owners like Amazon Prime?

According to the third-quarter CNBC/SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey, the households of small-business owners are significantly more likely to be Amazon Prime members than the general population of Americans — 58 percent vs. 46 percent. (SurveyMonkey includes a non-small-business owner survey group of over 10,000 respondents for comparison purposes with the more than 2,200 business owners surveyed.)