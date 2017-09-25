"I'm committed to growth," Duff said. "I want to take on more risk. But there's a risk-tolerance meter that I think all entrepreneurs have and things that factor into it. ... Taxes factor into that. ... I want to invest, I want to hire more employees, but I also recognize this needs to be cautious optimism as more caution flags pop up. My ability and desire to take those risks decreases. Part of me dies inside just saying that. That's not how I'm wired. That's not how most entrepreneurs are wired. But if all we get is more roadblocks and red tape, it's not worth doing."

"If I'm going to expand my business and I'm banking on long-term tax reform, I would be a little bit nervous," Haller said.

In recent months it's been the lack of tax-reform details that have served as an indicator, and not a positive one, Greenberg said. "It's not necessarily new information on lawmakers' intentions on tax policy that's made small businesses more circumspect. It's declining confidence in ability of lawmakers to get anything done."

Small-business owners should wait to see what is revealed this week and then make a determination as to whether the details seem substantive, long-term in nature rather than a short-term fix, and show the GOP has reached consensus on the major structural elements of reform, as well as the hard choices that will be required to pass it. "The true test of a tax bill is whether lawmakers make hard choices and trade-offs, and we haven't seen these hard choices yet. ... If I were a business owner, I would wait until the end of next week, when the Big Six [GOP leaders] put out whatever document they are going to put out and judge whether it's a serious proposal or one that seems likely to flounder," Greenberg said. "And if it looks like tax reform were to meet the same fate as health care, just go on with business as usual."