The former home of a Vanderbilt heiress — who was once one of the richest women in America — is on the market for $50 million.

The 20,000-square-foot, six-story townhouse on New York City's Fifth Avenue sits directly across the street from Central Park in one of the swankiest neighborhoods in the country.

What's it like to live in this mega-home? CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich" goes inside with exclusive access to the urban mansion on an upcoming episode. Here's a first look inside: