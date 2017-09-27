One big reason for the divided attitude toward Amazon is that when asked about their own business relationship to Amazon, small-business owners express little direct concern. A mere 8 percent say their business "competes with Amazon for customers," with a similar proportion (7 percent) saying the internet giant "helps drive customers" to their business. An overwhelming 83 percent say as of yet their own business is "not affected by Amazon."

These results indicate that despite headlines, from the perspective of small businesses, Amazon is neither all good nor all bad — at least so far. After all, a clear majority of the 2,282 randomly selected small-businesses owners interviewed in this survey (58 percent) are members of Amazon Prime, the company's signature membership program. That's even higher than reported membership among other American adults (46 percent).

Fittingly, small-business owners who say they compete with Amazon directly are more likely to view the online retailer negatively (74 percent) and say Amazon is bad for small businesses in general. But even among this group, 54 percent subscribe to Amazon Prime, with another 27 percent making some purchases on Amazon.

On the other side, a majority (63 percent) of small-business owners who say Amazon helps drive customers to their businesses see Amazon as having a broader salutary effect. Nearly 7 in 10 (68 percent) of these small-business owners subscribe to Amazon Prime, and almost everyone else makes some purchases on the platform.

Of those small-business owners who see their businesses as helped by Amazon, 72 percent expect their revenue to increase in the next year. That optimistic view is far more entrenched than it is among those who find themselves in direct competition with Amazon (56 percent of whom see more revenue ahead) or among those who do not yet see a direct effect (50 percent).

The view across industries, however, might offer a glimpse ahead as Amazon continues its expansion. Small business owners in the retail trade — the area where Amazon began to operate as a threat way back in 1995 — take a particularly negative stance. In retail a slim majority (52 percent) call Amazon "bad for businesses," far more than see it as "good for businesses" (31 percent). About a quarter (26 percent) of these small-business owners see themselves in direct competition with the company, the highest of any industry. Still, twice as many (52 percent) of them subscribe to Amazon Prime.

— By SurveyMonkey's Jon Cohen, chief research officer, and Laura Wronski, research scientist

The CNBC/SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey is conducted quarterly using SurveyMonkey's online platform and is based on its survey methodology. The third-quarter survey was conducted Aug. 10–Aug. 17.