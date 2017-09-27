This $595 chair turns sitting into exercise—there's just one problem

According to experts, sitting too much can kill you.

"Sitting is more dangerous than smoking, kills more people than HIV and is more treacherous than parachuting. We are sitting ourselves to death," writes Dr. James Levine in his book "Get Up!"

Standing desks are one effective solution, says Levine, but high desks that keep you on your feet aren't available in all offices. If that's the case for you, there are other ways to stay active from 9-to-5: You can pedal under your desk with a mini exercise bike or choose from a variety of active office chairs designed to give you a subtle workout.

One such chair that turns sitting into exercise, the SitTight, is seeing success on Kickstarter: It exceeded its goal by more than 300 percent and raised nearly $120,000 from 299 backers.

The SitTight puts your core to work by making you balance on an air bladder on the base of the chair.

There are three different levels of "active sitting" you can work through, with the end goal of balancing right on the center of the ball with your feet on the platform of the chair. You can also inflate or deflate the air bladder as needed.