In the same way there was a nuclear arms race, there will be a race to build A.I., says tech exec

Just what artificial intelligence will be able to do in the future is almost impossible to know. But there is an urgent sense that its potential could be dangerous.

"Right now we are trying to fathom what the impact of it will be," Holmes says to CNBC Make It. "We need to be very careful in terms of who achieves this and how they harness it and what that looks like," he says.

Private companies are already investing deeply in developing artificial intelligence and they will continue to do so. "I think there is a strong probability that these AIs fall into the hands primarily of the major technology players, so you know Google will have a flavor of AI, as will Facebook, as will Microsoft, IBM, you know, all have bids in this," says Holmes.

Indeed, Facebook already uses artificial intelligence to determine what to show users in its main news feed and to filter out spam from chat messengers. It has also started using artificial intelligence for speech recognition. And Google's People + AI Research (PAIR) program aims to improve interactions between humans and AI.

Regardless of where the different technologies ultimately germinate, it is the responsibility of inventors to teach AI to make decisions according to some moral code, says Holmes. Robots can not learn ethics from a data set — even a very large data set, he says.

"If we set AI against what is the biggest data set out there right now which is social [media] data — we have billions of people contributing their feelings, thoughts and experiences into social data right now — and if we run AI across that and say, 'This is the human experience. Now, go and be a human.' Or, 'Try to translate what it means to be a human,' I think there is a big risk."