3 things this self-made millionaire offered his daughter if she'd skip college

Self-made millionaire James Altucher says that going to college is a waste of time and money.

When his daughters told him they wanted to go to college he said, "No way!" He writes that "they've been brainwashed by society into thinking that college is a good thing for young, intelligent, ambitious young people." He even wrote a book, "40 Alternatives to College" which outlines potential career paths that do not include going to college.

"We're in an idea-based economy and a skill-based economy, not a certificate-based economy," he said in an episode of the podcast "So Money." "Ernst & Young, the top accounting firm in the country, said they're not even going to ask you anymore if you have a college degree. And Google no longer asks if you have a college degree."

This fall, Altucher dropped his daughter Josie off at college. "I didn't want her to go," he writes. In order to keep her from making what he believed to be a bad decision, he started to offer her alternatives.

Here are three things he offered to provide if she'd forego a degree: