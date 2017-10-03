Evan Spiegel didn’t want to apply to Stanford. This is why he did

Even though Spiegel didn't think he would be able to get into the highly-selective school, Ruderman thought Spiegel would be the perfect fit. It also probably didn't hurt that Spiegel's father had also attended Stanford.

"The reason I made him apply is because he had three to four years of graphic design work and a really incredible portfolio. Stanford has a really good product design program. Based on everything about him, it's not surprising. His essay, his portfolio was a perfect match for that program," he explains. "They were looking for kids who think outside the box and who had design work."

"It wasn't that he was the absolute best student in his school, it was that he had a set of qualities and interests that matched something that Stanford wanted," says Ruderman.

Fortunately, Stanford felt the same way as Ruderman. "Of course he got in, and that's where he went, and that's where found his partner Bobby, and that's where they founded Snapchat," he says.

Even though Spiegel never actually graduated from Stanford (he dropped out just a few credits short of earning a degree), he feels fortunate to have attended. At a Stanford Women in Business conference, he said, "I am a young, white, educated male who 'got really, really lucky."