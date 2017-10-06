The daily routine that makes bestselling author Dan Brown ultra-productive

You may know Dan Brown as the author behind some of today's biggest bestsellers, including "The Da Vinci Code," "Inferno" and "Angels and Demons." His latest novel, "Origin," was released Tuesday and will eventually be distributed in 42 different languages throughout several dozen countries.

Like most ultra-successful people, Brown adheres to a daily routine that helps him maintain a productive and balanced lifestyle.

In an interview with The New York Times, the 53-year-old says that he wakes up at 4 a.m. each day and makes a smoothie consisting of blueberries, spinach, banana, coconut water, various seeds and pea protein. He also makes "bulletproof" coffee with butter and coconut oil, ingredients Brown says enhance "the way your brain processes the caffeine."