Super-agent turned CEO: How to get a job in Hollywood in 3 simple steps

Hollywood can feel unreachable, like anyone who makes it in the industry must be in on some well-kept secret. But that's not the case.

So argues Charles D. King, the CEO of Macro Ventures, a media company that finances and produces multicultural content. He broke into the industry with nothing but "some lint and a few coins" in his pocket, he tells CNBC Make It. He has since gone on to represent clients like Denzel Washington and Viola Davis, both of whom won Academy Awards for their roles in "Fences."

His success wasn't easy or even likely. But he made it happen, and his passion was key. "In this industry," he says, "you literally have to have that feeling like I'm going to die if I don't do this."

King began with an entry-level job in the mail room at the legendary talent agency now known as William Morris Endeavor. He went on to make history as a partner there before leaving to make more history with his own company.