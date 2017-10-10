Millennials would choose this job perk even over health insurance

Forget free food, forget foosball, forget an office gym. Millennials agree that there's really just one thing companies could offer to both satisfy and retain their young employees and also attract new talent: Help paying back their student loans.

Young workers are so eager for it that some would even prefer it to health insurance.

A recent survey of millennials, both in the workforce and in school, found that 85 percent would accept one job offer over another if it included help paying back their student loans. 36 percent would stay more than a year longer for it.