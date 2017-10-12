While Washington, D.C. leaders fight over who's more intelligent, billionaire businessman Warren Buffett says there's a specific IQ score you need to succeed: 130.

A week after NBC reported that Secretary Rex Tillerson called President Donald Trump a "moron," Trump proposed the two compare IQ tests in an interview published on Tuesday by Forbes.

"And I can tell you who is going to win," Trump adds. This wouldn't be the first time Trump has bragged about his IQ.

Mensa, an exclusive organization for those who score in the top two percent, has offered to conduct Trump and Tillerson's IQ test.

But Buffett has long said that IQ isn't the single defining factor to being successful. More important than IQ, he says, is rationality and emotional stability.

"You don't need to be a rocket scientist. Investing is not a game where the guy with the 160 IQ beats the guy with a 130 IQ. Rationality is essential," Buffett is quoted saying in the book, "Warren Buffett Speaks."

Notably, the average IQ score falls between 85 and 115. A score above 140, meanwhile, is considered to be genius level.